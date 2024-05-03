Girls X7s Finals Provide More Opportunities To Develop Young Players

The X7s finals took place at MU Barnhall recently with sixteen teams across U16 and U18 taking part following the provincial tournaments.

The X7s festivals provide a number of opportunities for young players to further develop their skills and can be a pathway to provincial and international success. Former winners include Megan Burns, currently in Singapore with the Ireland 7s, and Béibhinn Parsons, Aoibheann Reilly and Meabh Deely who all featured during the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.