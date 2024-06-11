Old Wesley Host Visually Impaired Rugby Day

Old Wesley hosted a mini tournament day with their Visually Impaired rugby team as well as a visiting team from England as well as teams from the club and club sponsor.

Players from the non visually impaired sides had an opportunity to wear specially designed glasses to give them a sense of the challenges faced by VI teams.

Former International Ian McKinley said,

“I’m blind in my left eye and there are other people around the country who might have something similar or a different form of visual impairment. We’re trying to broaden the horizons to show that if you weren’t involved in rugby you can play a different form. It’s brilliant to have everyone here playing.”

IRFU Disability & Inclusion Officer David McKay spoke about how important it is to make rugby widely available, “The key thing with ‘Rugby For All’ is that everybody has an opportunity to play the game. It’s something we can take for granted if we’ve been involved – being part of a team, pulling on the jersey – this is really special”

Visually Impaired Rugby, also known as VI Rugby, is based around the Rugby 7’s touch format. This allows the game to be safe and accessible for players with visual impairments.

The gameplay takes into consideration a wide range of sight conditions whilst maintaining the fundamental codes, laws, and spectacle of rugby to both the players and spectators.