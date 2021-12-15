Get Ireland Walking – Ballynahinch Case Study

Across the four provinces rugby clubs have opened their grounds as community walking tracks. As part of the Spirit of Rugby health and wellbeing initiative and Sport Irelands, ‘Get Ireland Walking’ programme, clubs opened their gates to provide safe spaces for people to walk.

This initiative supported clubs to broaden the services they offer to their own members and members of the wider community, supporting their physical and mental health.

Over 20 clubs took part in the initiative and received funding to support the costs of implementation of the programme such as, signage to clearly mark the walking route, hand sanitising stations and lighting.

Clubs that engaged in the programme said it was a great way to meet members of the wider community who ordinally would not come to the rugby club, in turn allowing the clubs to showcase the benefits that rugby has to offer in their club environment and the positive impact it can have on people’s health and wellbeing.

Speaking about the iniative, David McKay, IRFU Disability & Inclusion Officer, said,

“The Spirit of Rugby Health and Wellbeing programme continues to increase the initiatives available for clubs to engage with to support peoples physical and mental health.

We would also encourage anyone working with young people to complete “One Good Coach” E learning training using this link which was developed with Jigsaw and IRFU – click here

We are looking to our clubs for feedback on what they are currently providing in this space and what they would like to be able to provide if the support was available to them.”

If your club would like to have their say please see the link to our Health and Wellbeing Survey here.

For more information on IRFU Health and Wellbeing and other projects please contact Emily O’Leary or David McKay who are members of the Spirit of Rugby www.irishrugby.ie/spiritofrugby