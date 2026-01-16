Cap Milestones For Murray And Murphy As Connacht Take On Montauban

Darragh Murray and Josh Murphy will make their 50th senior appearances for Connacht in Saturday’s EPCR Challenge Cup clash with US Montauban at Dexcon Stadium (kick-off 8pm). Tickets are available to buy here .

Last Sunday’s frustrating 33-31 loss at the hands of Montpellier, when Connacht let a 17-point lead slip through their grasp, means the province are fourth in Pool 1 and still have some work to do to book their place in the round of 16.

For their first ever meeting with French side Montauban, there are three personnel changes to the team. Jack Carty, Matthew Devine, and Dave Heffernan all start after returning from their respective injuries.

There is a second successive start for Academy loosehead prop Billy Bohan, with Sam Illo on the opposite side, and captain Cian Prendergast, Paul Boyle, and Sean Jansen combine again in an unchanged back row.

It will be a memorable occasion at the Galway ground for second rows Murray and Murphy, who both reach a half-century of caps. The 24-year-old Murray made his Test debut for Ireland and played for the Ireland XV in the last six months.

Young centres Harry West (22) and Cathal Forde (24) will be aiming to build on last week’s promising performance together, and the back-three berths are occupied by Finn Treacy, Shane Jennings, and full-back Sam Gilbert, who impressed with a 16-point haul against Montpellier.

In injury news, shoulder injury victim Hugh Gavin had surgery in the past week and is expected to be unavailable for approximately three months. Shayne Bolton is also expected to be unavailable until April following his quad injury against Dragons last month.

Connacht’s bench for the visit of the Top 14’s bottom side includes two more players returning from injury – Jack Aungier and Sean Naughton – along with Academy centre Sean Walsh, who has played against the Ospreys and Montpellier in this competition.

Keen to draw on the positive aspects of their four-try display in the south of France, head coach Stuart Lancaster said: “Our review of Montpellier showed that if we can eliminate some individual errors, we are close to reaching the level of performance I know we’re capable of.

“There was a lot to be pleased of from that game, particularly in the first half and the performances of some younger players. It’s now up to us to use that first 40 as the template for what we need to produce for all 80 minutes, starting tomorrow against Montauban.

“We said at the outset that our aim was to qualify for the last 16 and take it from there, so we’ll be going out to claim all five points and see where that leaves us for the knockouts.

“Congratulations also to both locks, Darragh and Josh, on reaching 50 caps for the province. It’s a great achievement.”

CONNACHT (v US Moutauban): Sam Gilbert; Shane Jennings, Harry West, Cathal Forde, Finn Treacy; Jack Carty, Matthew Devine; Billy Bohan, Dave Heffernan, Sam Illo, Darragh Murray, Josh Murphy, Cian Prendergast (capt), Paul Boyle, Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Denis Buckley, Jack Aungier, Joe Joyce, Sean O’Brien, Ben Murphy, Sean Naughton, Sean Walsh.