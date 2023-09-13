EnergiaAIL Women’s Division Set For Kick Off

The Energia All-Ireland Women’s Division gets underway on Saturday with three big games and live coverage of reigning champions Blackrock as they kick off their title defence at home to Old Belvedere.

We caught up with some of the players from the Women’s teams at the official launch in Energia Park to hear about their ambitions for the season ahead.

Follow the action from the league using #EnergiaAIL on social and check out our dedicated Energia All-Ireland League website hub here.

