EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 13 Highlights

There were four bonus point wins for home teams in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division last Saturday, including a first victory in seven rounds for Suttonians who have moved into sixth place.

Defending champions UL Bohemian outscored Wicklow by 12 tries to three, Maggie Boylan starred with six tries for Blackrock College against Ballincollig, and Old Belvedere’s Megan Edwards, the division’s leading try scorer, grabbed a hat-trick at home to Cooke.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Divisions: Round 13 Results Round-Up

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 93 BALLINCOLLIG 0

The Blackrock College school’s 4G pitch was the venue for Blackrock’s 10th successive league victory. Ballincollig could not contain their hosts’ powerful and pacy attack which saw seven different try scorers get on the scoresheet.

OLD BELVEDERE 56 COOKE 3

Old Belvedere’s speedy back-three helped themselves to six tries as they kept on course for semi-final qualification. In-form winger Megan Edwards took her season’s tally to 18 tries despite a gallant collective effort from Cooke.

SUTTONIANS 24 TULLOW 0

Despite Suttonians proving superior at home, with their captain Meabh O’Brien bagging a brace of tries, bottom side Tullow took a number of positives out of what was a competitive encounter throughout.

UL BOHEMIAN 68 WICKLOW 21

UL Bohemian took another step towards a home semi-final with two tries each from Ciara O’Dwyer, Eilís Cahill, Lily Brady, and Laoise McGonagle. Wicklow rallied with three second half scores but missed out on the bonus point.