EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Ballincollig v Cooke Highlights

Ballincollig gave themselves a timely boost with a return to winning ways at Tanner Park. They avenged a 12-point defeat to Cooke from last month by winning last weekend’s rescheduled fixture by the same margin.

Helen Brosnan’s charges built a 12-0 half-time lead, and finished as 24-12 bonus point winners thanks to tries from Ellie Cournane, captain Michelle O’Driscoll, Aoibheann McGrath, and Laurileigh Baker.

Cooke rallied in the second half with Ulster’s Stacey Sloan crossing twice from close range. However, Ballincollig were the better team on the day and have leapfrogged them into eighth place in the table.

The Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division continues this Saturday with ‘Collig and Cooke both on the road, visiting Old Belvedere and reigning champions UL Bohemian respectively. All round 15 fixtures kick off at 5pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

– Photo by Cork Sports Photography

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.