EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: City Of Armagh v Clontarf Highlights

Clontarf won their rescheduled clash with City of Armagh, coming away from the Palace Grounds with a maximum haul to move four points clear at the top of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A.

Conor Kelly converted all five tries and kicked two penalties in a clinical 41-7 bonus point win for Andy Wood’s men. Captain Dylan Donnellan burrowed over for a brace, taking his season’s tally to eight tries.

Armagh, the conquerors of Terenure College last time out, racked up 367 metres from 63 ball carries, and matched ‘Tarf’s five linebreaks, but could not reel in the fast-starting Dubliners despite the best efforts of Lewis Finlay and John Glasgow.

Eighth-placed Armagh travel to UCD, who lie seven points behind Chris Parker’s side, this Saturday, while there is a top four battle between Terenure and Clontarf at Lakelands Park. Both games kick off at 2.30pm.

– Photo by Colin Heyburn/City of Armagh RFC

