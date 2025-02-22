Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Rescheduled Fixture Result
Securing their first victory since October, Ballincollig avenged last month’s defeat to Cooke as they swapped places with the Belfast side in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 7:
Saturday, February 22 –
BALLINCOLLIG 24 COOKE 12, Tanner Park
Scorers: Ballincollig: Tries: Ellie Cournane, Michelle O’Driscoll, Aoibheann McGrath, Laurileigh Baker; Cons: Emma Connolly 2
Cooke: To follow
HT: Ballincollig 12 Cooke 0
BALLINCOLLIG: Ellie Cournane; Vicki Good, Michelle O’Driscoll (capt), Alison Kelly, Brighid Twohig; Emma Connolly, Eve Prendergast; Alix Cunneen, Aoife Fleming, Lily Morris, Amelia Green, Laurileigh Baker, Anna Kavanagh, Aoibheann McGrath, Shirley Bailey.
Replacements: Sinead O’Donnell, Ciara Calvetti, Aoife Madigan, Michelle Stafford, Kate O’Sullivan, Laura Fahey, Grace Buckley.
COOKE: Niamh Marley; Amy Benson, Kelly McCormill, Tara O’Neill, Molly Boyd; Amanda Morton, Georgia Boyce; Ella Garland, Megan Simpson (capt), Ilse van Staden, Izzy Harris, Sorcha Mac Laimhin, Enya Hughes, Katie Gilmour, Stacey Sloan.
Replacements: Fiona McCaughan, Freya Craig, Alanagh van Staden.
Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.