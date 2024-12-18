EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 9 Highlights

St. Mary’s College are top of the Christmas tree in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A, just over eight months on from earning promotion. Clontarf, Terenure College, and Ballynahinch complete the current top four.

Check out the highlights from the final round of the calendar year, as defending champions Cork Constitution kept themselves within touching distance of the leading quartet, and Young Munster moved up to sixth place after claiming the Limerick derby spoils.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 9 Results Round-Up

LANSDOWNE 26 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 32

Two tries each from Ethan Baxter and Mark Fogarty did most of the damage in a fine win for St. Mary’s College under the floodlights on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch. Replacement Jack Matthews’ late score secured two bonus points for Lansdowne.

CLONTARF 35 CITY OF ARMAGH 25

Clontarf moved back up to second place courtesy of a well-judged home victory. Kyle Faloon’s superb solo score from a kick receipt was a real highlight for City of Armagh, but Dylan Donnellan’s brace of tries, and a 15-point haul from Conor Kelly, did the job for the hosts.

CORK CONSTITUTION 38 UCD 33

Cork Constitution edged out UCD in a thrilling 11-try encounter at Temple Hill, where Munster Academy hooker Danny Sheahan came off the bench to score two important maul tries during the second half.

TERENURE COLLEGE 24 BALLYNAHINCH 3

Recent table toppers Ballynahinch were held try-less for the first time this season, as Terenure College ran out bonus point winners at Lakelands Park thanks to tries from Jordan Coghlan (2), Henry McErlean, and replacement Conor McKeon.

YOUNG MUNSTER 25 GARRYOWEN 24

A late penalty from Julian Leszczynski denied bottom side Garryowen their second win of the campaign. Instead it was Young Munster who were celebrating at the finish in Greenfields, with two of their four tries scored by captain Stephen McLoughlin.