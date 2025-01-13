Irish Provinces’ Champions Cup & Challenge Cup Round 3 Highlights

The Investec Champions Cup resumed over the weekend with Munster and Ulster both looking to bounce back from defeats in the previous round, while Leinster ventured to familiar rivals La Rochelle with crucial Pool 2 points on the line.

In round 3 of the EPCR Challenge Cup, Connacht were in for ‘a great test of where we’re at’, according to head coach Peter Wilkins, as they hosted French side Lyon a year on from playing them in the Champions Cup.

With five European titles between them, Munster and Saracens met in an eagerly-awaited clash at Thomond Park. Jack Crowley, Conor Murray, who made his 198th appearance for the province, and Jack O’Donoghue returned to the starting XV.

Having lost their two Pool 1 openers before Christmas, Ulster needed a big result away to Leicester Tigers. They welcomed back club captain Iain Henderson from injury, while Ethan McIlroy also returned for his first outing since October.

Pool 1 pacesetters Connacht and Lyon faced off under the Dexcom Stadium floodlights, with the westerners hoping to continue the form which saw them beat both Zebre and Perpignan before Christmas. Fit-again prop Peter Dooley made his first start since October.

Leinster and La Rochelle locked horns for the sixth time since 2021. Last season Leo Cullen’s men prevailed 16-9 at Stade Marcel Deflandre, and returning prop Tadhg Furlong and Jamison Gibson-Park both made their 150th appearances in this rematch.

The European action continues next week with the final round of the pool stages. Ulster entertain Exeter Chiefs on Friday, with head coach Richie Murphy saying that securing a Challenge Cup knockout spot is their ‘new goal’.

That same night will see Connacht, who are already assured of finishing top of their pool, play Cardiff at the Arms Park.

Munster visit reigning English champions Northampton Saints on Saturday afternoon, with just a point between the sides at the top of Pool 3. Leinster host Bath at the Aviva Stadium as they chase a top seeding.