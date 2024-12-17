‘It’s A Dream Come True To Play Rugby For Leinster And Ireland’ – Porter

Andrew Porter has put pen to paper on a two year contract extension to playwith Leinster and Ireland – ‘a dream come true’. He spoke to Irish Rugby TV this week about what it means to play for both teams.

“I started playing rugby when I was four with Old Wesley and to be able to keep playing at this level and to represent my country and my province is special and to to that with not only great players but great friends is really special.

“It’s great to be able to do that and represent the province you grew up watching, with the friends I’ve made along the way in my own team but also in the other provinces as well.”

Looking ahead to 2025 Porter said, “To be able to kick off the (Guinness Men’s Six Nations) campaign against England is great. We came up short against them last year so to be able to kick things off against a team like England is reall exciting.”