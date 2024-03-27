EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 16 Extended Highlights

In the last round of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A action, Terenure College won at Cork Constitution to climb above them into second place, and Ballynahinch closed the gap on fourth-placed Lansdowne.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 16 Results Round-Up

Ballynahinch 10 Lansdowne 5

A lone second half penalty from Conor Rankin saw Ballynahinch bounce back to winning ways, as they moved back within reach of Lansdowne in the battle for that last play-off spot.

City of Armagh 36 Shannon 26

City of Armagh won for the first time in four rounds, moving four points clear of second-from-bottom Shannon after a cracking five tries-to-four contest at the Palace Grounds.

Cork Constitution 23 Terenure College 26

Scrum half Alan Bennie bagged a brace of tries as defending champions Terenure College triumped at Temple Hill, edging a point ahead of Cork Constitution in the race to secure a home semi-final.

UCD 38 Clontarf 32

UCD produced their best performance of the season to claim the scalp of league leaders Clontarf, as a Ruairi Shields hat-trick lit up this electric encounter at the UCD Bowl.

Young Munster 26 Dublin University 10

Relegation-threatened Dublin University are now six points adrift at the bottom of the table, having lost out to Young Munster for the second time this season.