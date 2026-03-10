EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 15 Highlights

Another amazing day of scoring in the Energia All-Ireland League’s top flight saw six teams score 30 or more points. St. Mary’s College remain a point clear at the summit, following by Clontarf, Terenure College, and Lansdowne.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 15 Results Round-Up

Ballynahinch moved back up to seventh place after beating Cork Constitution 28-26 on home soil. Conor Rankin starred with two tries and four conversions, but Cork Con were left to rue some late missed kicks.

An incredible Dublin derby between Clontarf and Old Belvedere produced 14 tries and 105 points in total. Despite Morgan Meredith shining for ‘Belvo with 26 points, the defending champions took the spoils with Peter Maher running in a hat-trick.

Putting together a strong finish, Lansdowne got the better of Young Munster to stay on course for a top four finish. Late breakaway tries from Bobby Sheehan (77 minutes) and James Tarrant (79) proved crucial for Declan Fassbender’s men.

Nenagh Ormond turned in one of their best performances of the season, leading Terenure College 31-26 with half an hour remaining. Patrick Scully and Davey Gleeson scored two tries each, but ‘Nure managed to finish on top.

Leaders St. Mary’s College piled on the points against second-from-bottom UCD, running out 59-12 winners. There were braces from Ruairi Shields and Richie Bergin, while Michael Silvester made a try-scoring return from the bench.

