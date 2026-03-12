Connected To Camp: Milestones, Wales Week And Bundee Returns

This week in Connected To Camp, presented by Vodafone, we take a look behind the scenes team hotel as they mark Jamison Gibson Park’s 50th and Nathan Doak’s 1st cap.

There’s a lot of taping up to be done, Tadhg Beirne and Bundee Aki smash it in training and we get a pitch side view of the game against Wales.

Then it’s back to the High Performance Centre for the forwards against the backs in swiss ball tennis, and down to work in the gym and on the pitch and we hear from Bundee about being back in camp.