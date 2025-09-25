EnergiaAIL Live: Nenagh Ormond v Old Belvedere

At 4pm on Saturday afternoon a little bit of club history will be made in Tipperary as Nenagh Ormond kick off their first ever Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A match.

Fresh from back-to-back promotions, Nenagh Ormond have taken their place among the heavyweights of Irish club rugby, lining out this season in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A. That first test in Division 1A comes on home soil against familiar opponents.; Old Belvedere, the champions of Division 1B last season, return to New Ormond Park for Saturday’s 4pm kick-off, streamed live on irishrugby+.

Old Belvedere got the better of Nenagh twice last season en route to the title, including a 32-31 win at New Ormond Park courtesy of a late penalty from Ireland Under-20 out-half Sam Wisniewski. If that corresponding encounter serves as any guide, another fiercely-contested fixture awaits.

Nenagh Ormond’s John Brislane said, “This year we’ve set our goals, and our goals is just the first game. First game against Old Belvedere, just want to get to that, get a result, and we’ll move on from each game to each game. In 1A you can’t be thinking past one game.”

Watch live coverage, of what promises to be an incredibly exciting game, with commentary from Darragh Frawley of The Clubscene Podcast and Dan Mooney on irishrugby+

Subscribe for free now and get access to live matches throughout the season as well as links to weekly club streams.