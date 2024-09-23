EnergiaAIL Highlights: St. Mary’s College v Clontarf

St. Mary’s first game back in the top flight was a visit from perennial title contenders Clontarf. It promised much on paper and it turned out to be an eight try cracker.

The home side managed both a try bonus and a losing bonus while ‘Tarf’s free scoring hooker Dylan Donnellan touched down for two to open his season tally.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 27 CLONTARF 31, Templeville Road

Scorers: St. Mary’s College: Tries: Mark Fogarty, Lucas Culliton, Leandro Ramirez, Conor Hayes; Cons: Mick O’Gara 2; Pen: Mick O’Gara

Clontarf: Tries: Dylan Donnellan 2, Andrew Smith, Barry Gray; Cons: Conor Kelly 4; Pen: Conor Kelly

HT: St. Mary’s College 17 Clontarf 10

