#EnergiaAIL Highlights: St. Mary’s College v Clontarf
St. Mary’s first game back in the top flight was a visit from perennial title contenders Clontarf. It promised much on paper and it turned out to be an eight try cracker.
The home side managed both a try bonus and a losing bonus while ‘Tarf’s free scoring hooker Dylan Donnellan touched down for two to open his season tally.
ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 27 CLONTARF 31, Templeville Road
Scorers: St. Mary’s College: Tries: Mark Fogarty, Lucas Culliton, Leandro Ramirez, Conor Hayes; Cons: Mick O’Gara 2; Pen: Mick O’Gara
Clontarf: Tries: Dylan Donnellan 2, Andrew Smith, Barry Gray; Cons: Conor Kelly 4; Pen: Conor Kelly
HT: St. Mary’s College 17 Clontarf 10
#EnergiaAIL Live on irishrugby+
ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Conor Hayes; Mark Fogarty, Dan Goggin, Mick O’Gara, Leandro Ramirez; Conor Dean, Richie Fahy; Tom O’Reilly, Jack Nelson, Andy Keating, Lucas Culliton, Paul Deeny, Greg Jones, Ronan Watters (capt), Ronan Foley.
Replacements: Howard Noonan, Jack Reidy Walsh, Ethan Baxter, Aaron O’Brien, Adam McEvoy, Michael Silvester.
CLONTARF: Noah Sheridan; Andrew Smith, Hugh Cooney, Tadhg Bird, Aitzol Arenzana King; Conor Kelly, Louis O’Reilly; Ivan Soroka, Dylan Donnellan (capt), Ben Griffin, Fionn Gilbert, Jim Peters, Oran Walsh, Aaron Coleman, John Vinson.
Replacements: Barry Gray, Niall Smyth, Charlie Ward, Will Reilly, Mark O’Sullivan, Richie Whelan.