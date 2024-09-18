‘Emerging Ireland Tour Is A Huge Opportunity For Players’ – Easterby

Easterby, along with the National Coaching Team, have identified high potential players from across the four Provinces to assemble for camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre next week, before departing for Bloemfontein on Saturday, 28 September.

Easterby Names 33-Player Emerging Ireland Squad For South Africa Tour

He spoke to the media today about the tour, co-operating with the Provinces, and the announcement of his role as Interim Head Coach of the Ireland Men’s Team when Andy Farrell takes on his Lions duties after November.