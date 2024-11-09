‘We’re All Gutted’ – Farrell And Doris Reflect On Ireland’s Loss

Andy Farrell and Caelan Doris spoke about the team’s disappointment with the manner of Ireland’s 13-23 loss to New Zealand in the Autumn Nations Series at Aviva Stadium on Friday night.

“I’m disappointed. It’s easily summed up with the mood of the dressing room, really, it’s pretty sombre,” Farrell said at the post-match press conference.

“The lads are gutted, we’re all gutted together. I thought we prepped well, trained well, I thought we were excited about the game and we were. We didn’t manage to put our game out on the field.

“Obviously, the opposition have a big say in that, but I thought we compounded too many errors and almost suppressed ourselves a little bit at times.

“The accuracy wasn’t what was needed to win a big Test match like that.”