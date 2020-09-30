Energia Game Of The Week: Young Munster v UCC

Club rugby fans can look forward to more video action for the 2020/21 Season with the news that IrishRugby.ie will be providing deferred coverage of Energia Community Series and Energia All-Ireland League games.

The feature will bring some of the most exciting domestic rugby action to Irish Rugby channels, running in pilot form during the Energia Community Series and progressing to weekly games for the All-Ireland League.

Games will be shown midweek with commentary.

Launching the programme is the Energia Community Series meeting of Young Munster and UCC from Saturday September 26th.

The video premieres at 8pm on Irish Rugby’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

It was a thrilling opening round in general with an average of 50 points scored in every game. Young Munster came through this one with an impressive performance and a blistering start right from kick-off.

Commentary is provided by Dan Mooney and Daragh Frawley with footage courtesy of Young Munster RFC.

Other features to be added for the 2020/21 season include the new Energia Live Blog. The blog provides the latest updates from around the grounds on match day as well as links to all live streaming events provided by clubs.

Club Supporters will also be promote games on their social media timelines using new Energia’s new fixtures and results service.