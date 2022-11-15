Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A: Round 6 Highlights

Unbeaten Terenure College are leading the charge for the Men’s Division 1A play-offs, a third of the way into the Energia All-Ireland League season. The top four have broken away, but Young Munster are not far behind.

Munsters will take a lot of confidence from their stirring 24-16 comeback win over reigning champions Clontarf. It shows what Gearoid Prendergast’s men are capable of when things click for them.

Terenure outscored Ballynahinch by six tries to three to maintain their bonus point-winning form, while UCD racked up seven tries when posting their first victory of the campaign, away to Garryowen.

There were high-scoring home triumphs for both Cork Constitution and Dublin University, with their out-halves, Aidan Moynihan and Aran Egan, contributing 16 and 14 points respectively on the day.

CORK CONSTITUTION 36 LANSDOWNE 25

Four players who lined out for UCC last season scored a try each during Cork Constitution’s well-judged bonus point success against Lansdowne – Jack Kelleher, Luke Kerr, Alessandro Heaney and George Coomber.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 34 SHANNON 28

Shannon had purple patches towards the end of both halves, but Dublin University tallied up four tries – the final one run in by all-action centre Louis McDonough – to climb into second place in the table.

GARRYOWEN 22 UCD 47

Kevin Croke’s UCD team were the only one to win away from home in the top flight’s sixth round. This was a free-scoring encounter at Dooradoyle where a total of ten tries were scored.

TERENURE COLLEGE 38 BALLYNAHINCH 21

Blacks and forwards combined for a number of Terenure College’s tries as they ran out 17-point winners over Ballynahinch. The table toppers have already scored 252 points – an average of 42 points per game.

YOUNG MUNSTER 24 CLONTARF 16

A fantastic individual try from Pa Ryan was the highlight of Young Munster’s memorable win over title holders Clontarf. The result marked ‘Tarf’s first defeat in 21 All-Ireland League matches, stretching back to last November.