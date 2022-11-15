Doris And Sheehan Look Forward To Wallabies Visit

Caelan Doris and Dan Sheehan were on media duty Tuesday as they prepare for the final game of the Bank of Ireland Nations Series against Australia on Saturday night.

Sheehan, who has been shortlisted for the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the the Year, reflected on his achievements, “The last year has gone so quickly. I’ve enjoyed every second of it. When I look back over the year, I used to be playing in the Energia AIL week in, week out, not so long ago, and to be here at the top in international rugby…it’s exactly how I dreamed as kid. It has been a great year and I can’t wait to keep going and put my best foot forward.”