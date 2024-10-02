Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Energia

#Energia AIL Women’s Division: Round 1 Highlights

Video

2nd October 2024 09:35

By Editor

#Energia AIL Women’s Division: Round 1 Highlights

There were five bonus point wins on the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division’s opening day, as UL Bohemian began their title defence with a strong second half performance to get the better of Blackrock.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 15 UL BOHEMIAN 31

SUTTONIANS 29 COOKE 7

TULLOW 14 WICKLOW 34

GALWEGIANS 22 BALLINCOLLIG 17

Highlights from Railway v Old Belvedere are unavailable due to a technical issue beyond the clubs’ control