#Energia AIL Women’s Division: Round 1 Highlights
There were five bonus point wins on the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division’s opening day, as UL Bohemian began their title defence with a strong second half performance to get the better of Blackrock.
BLACKROCK COLLEGE 15 UL BOHEMIAN 31
SUTTONIANS 29 COOKE 7
TULLOW 14 WICKLOW 34
GALWEGIANS 22 BALLINCOLLIG 17
Highlights from Railway v Old Belvedere are unavailable due to a technical issue beyond the clubs’ control