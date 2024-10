Energia AIL Women’s Division: Round 1 Highlights

There were five bonus point wins on the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division’s opening day, as UL Bohemian began their title defence with a strong second half performance to get the better of Blackrock.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 15 UL BOHEMIAN 31





SUTTONIANS 29 COOKE 7





TULLOW 14 WICKLOW 34





GALWEGIANS 22 BALLINCOLLIG 17

Highlights from Railway v Old Belvedere are unavailable due to a technical issue beyond the clubs’ control