“We’re Very Proud But We Move On To The Next Job Now” – Murphy Crowe

Top try scores on the 7s circuit, Olympian, and now part of a famous victory over New Zealand, Amee Leigh Murph Crowe spoke to Irish Rugby TV to reflect on the win, look to the next game and talk about downtime with the squad.

Two days on from the win Ireland winger Murphy-Crowe says the squad are now focused on their match against host nation Canada on Saturday (15:45 local time, 23:45 Irish time).

Rest Day Squad Outing

The squad also enjoyed the marvels of the wilds in Vancouver on their rest day.