EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 2 Highlights

With captain Dylan Donnellan already chipping in with three tries, Clontarf have maximum points at the top of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A, closely followed by Young Munster and promoted club St. Mary’s College.

Check out the highlights from a high-scoring second round where defending champions Cork Constitution opened their win account for the new season, at home to Ballynahinch.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 2 Results Round-Up

CITY OF ARMAGH 22 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 32

Despite a late two-try fightback from City of Armagh, St. Mary’s College posted their first victory since returning to the top flight. They had a run of 27 unanswered points either side of half-time, including tries from Dan Goggin, Richie Fahy, and Leandro Ramirez.

CLONTARF 29 GARRYOWEN 21

A strong first half performance set up Clontarf’s second successive bonus point win. Seni Reilly Ashiru’s try got them over the finish line, but it was a battling performance from Garryowen, who included the three Wood brothers, Gordon, Alex, and Tom.

CORK CONSTITUTION 51 BALLYNAHINCH 21

Cork Constitution had an even split of four tries from their backs, and four from the forwards (including a brace from Munster hooker Scott Buckley), as they came from 14 points down to beat Ballynahinch at home.

LANSDOWNE 25 UCD 10

Tom Murtagh’s first All-Ireland League try clawed it back to a two-point game, but UCD were unable to stick with Lansdowne as two Stephen Madigan penalties, and a fine finish from winger Cathal Eddy, ensured a 25-10 home victory.

YOUNG MUNSTER 34 TERENURE COLLEGE 30

Young Munster and Terenure College played out another classic encounter, scoring four tries each in Greenfields. The Cookies made it two wins out of two with their Argentinian out-half Julian Leszczynski kicking 14 points.