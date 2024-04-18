Energia AIL Semi Final Live: Terenure v Lansdowne

Reigning champions Terenure host the 2018 winners Lansdowne in the second semi-final of the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A on Saturday afternoon at Lakelands.

Join the commentary team of Stuart McEvoy and Jack O’Sulliavn at 4:15 with the match kicking off at 4:30.

Terenure won both matches in the regular season but Lansdowne picked up a losing bonus point in each game. In November ‘Nure won 24-23 at Lakelands – highlights here, while the return fixture in February ended 20-27 – highlights here.

Tickets for the final at Aviva Stadium – the first ever Men’s and Women’s double header – are on sale now from ticketmaster – buy here.