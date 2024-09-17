Energia AIL Finals Flashback

The Energia All-Ireland League starts this weekend so here’s a reminder of last season’s epic finals day in Aviva Stadium as Cork Constitution and UL Bohemian were crowned Men’s and Women’s Champions.

It was an historic day for club rugby with the first Men’s and Women’s double header finals day at the home of Irish Rugby and the action on the pitch and atmosphere did not disappoint.

Women’s Final: UL Bohemian 48 Railway Union 38

There were tries galore in the Women’s Final with Player of the Match Chisom Uguweru bagging a hat-trick as UL Bohemian beat Railway in an end to end classic.

Men’s Final: Terenure 22 Cork Constitution 33

Cork Con sealed their first Energia AIL title since 2019 with a dramatic victory against Terenure. Con were reduced to 14 men after a red card and at one stage were down to 12 with players in the sin bin but Con held their lead throughout the game with player of the match James Taylor pulling the strings.