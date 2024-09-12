‘We Want To Fire Some Shots Against Australia’ – Breen

Munster and Ireland centre Enya Breen is relishing the prospect of kicking off a busy international season against Australia on Saturday at Kingspan Stadium.

The Ireland squad will use this 150 Celebration match to bed in some new players and adapt to the new coaching knowledge in the management as they also look ahead to the World Rugby WXV1 tournament in Canada later this month.

“We’re really excited to give it a crack, and hopefully if all goes well we’ll fire some shots and take whatever comes from the opportunity.

“It’s hugely exciting. We get well used to playing the same five nations every year so it’s nice to get new opportunities, new experiences and playing against different styles. That ultimately is what’s going to make us better really, isn’t it?”