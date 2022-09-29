Emerging Ireland Profile: Tom Ahern

Thomas Ahern will start for Emerging Ireland in the opening game of the tour on Friday. Ahern was an Ireland Under-20 international in 2019 and 2020, missing the Grand Slam campaign through injury. He has made 21 senior appearances for Munster.

He charts his journey from the East Munster cadets to the green of Emerging Ireland.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ahern will be partnered in the 2nd row by Joe McCarthy as Ireland take on the Windhoek Draught Griquas in Bloemfontein on Friday. The game will be live streamed on youtube via IrishRugby.ie