Emerging Ireland Team Named To Face The Griquas

The Ireland coaching group have named the Emerging Ireland Match Day 23 for their first game of the Toyota Challenge series in Bloemfontein (Kick-off 12.45pm Irish time, live on IrishRugby.ie).

Max Deegan, who is a member of the touring party leadership group, will take the captain’s armband for the opening fixture against the Griquas at Toyota Stadium.

Deegan is joined in the back row by Scott Penny and David McCann. Joe McCarthy and Tom Ahern are named at lock with Josh Wycherley, Tom Stewart and Thomas Clarkson in the front row.

Nathan Doak and Jack Crowley are named at half-back with Stewart Moore and Jamie Osborne at inside and outside centre respectively. Robert Baloucoune and Calvin Nash fill the wings with Shane Daly named at fullback.

The replacements named are Diarmuid Barron, Michael Milne, Roman Salanoa, Brian Deeny, John Hodnett, Michael McDonald, Jake Flannery and Antoine Frisch.

The match will be streamed live on IrishRugby.ie, with live updates throughout the Tour on Irish Rugby social media channels.

Emerging Ireland v Windhoek Draught Griquas:

Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, Friday 30th September, 2022, KO 12.45pm (Irish time)

15. Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution)

14. Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)

13. Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas)

12. Stewart Moore (Ulster/Malone)

11. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen)

10. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)

9. Nathan Doak (Ulster/Banbridge)

1. Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster)

2. Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Leinster/Dublin University)

4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)

5. Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon)

6. David McCann (Ulster/Banbridge)

7. Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD)

8. Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) Captain

Replacements

16. Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)

17. Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD)

18. Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)

19. Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf)

20. John Hodnett (Munster/UCC)

21. Michael McDonald (Ulster)

22. Jake Flannery (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

23. Antoine Frisch (Munster)

Emerging Ireland Toyota Challenge Fixtures 2022

Windhoek Draught Griquas vs Emerging Ireland

Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa

Friday 30th September 2022, KO 12:45 (Irish time)

Airlink Pumas vs Emerging Ireland

Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa

Wednesday 5th October 2022, KO 16:00 (Irish time)

Toyota Cheetahs vs Emerging Ireland

Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa

Sunday 9th October 2022, KO 14:00 (Irish time)