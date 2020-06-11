Jump to main content

Deegan’s Try And The Best Highlights From A Landmark Win In Manchester

Video

11th June 2020 09:30

By Ryan Bailey

It will always be remembered as a historic day for Irish Rugby, as the Ireland Under-20s pulled off a major coup by defeating defending World Rugby U20 Championship winners New Zealand in the 2016 edition of the tournament in Manchester.

To mark four years since the 33-24 victory over the Baby Blacks, IrishRugby.ie went back in time through the lens of Inpho Photography here, while below you can relive all the best highlights from that memorable afternoon.