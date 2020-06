Part 2 of Mike McCarthy’s chat with Peter O’Mahony, Keith Earls and CJ Stander and the importance of finding positives such as spending time with their kids.

Speaking about the lockdown CJ Stander said,

I haven’t spent this much time at home since school. I missed a lot of time with my daughter when I was at the Rugby World Cup and she was only a couple of months old, so this has been a real positive.

Watch Part 1 – click here.