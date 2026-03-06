Highlights: Ireland Overcome Wales At Aviva Stadium

Ireland emerged from a tense, attritional battle at the Aviva Stadium with a hard-fought 27–17 victory on a day when Jamison Gibson Park won his 50th cap and Nathan Doak won his first.

Speaking after the game Caelan Doris said, “It was pretty scrappy, to be honest with you. Capitalised on one try early on, but there were a few that we didn’t take, and that’s the difference with today and a couple of weeks ago.

We didn’t take those early opportunities, get the scoreboard pressure, and the game takes a different narrative as a result.

Wales are obviously a hungry team and they showed that, how they fought in the first half, and towards the end in the second half. But definitely a lot for us to improve on for the final weekend. We wanted to build on Twickenham, we did that in some areas. It’s about continuing to evolve as a team. We know the path that we’re on. We know that we need growth, week on week, and we’re hopefully moving in the right direction.