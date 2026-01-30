Clovers And Wolfhounds Teams Named For Round 6 Of Celtic Challenge

Round 6 of the Celtic Challenge takes place this weekend with the Clovers away to Glasgow on Saturday and the Wolfhounds welcoming Welsh side Gwalia Lightning to Virgin Media Park on Sunday.

Denis Fogarty’s Clovers side, who sit in third place on 19 points at the halfway point of the tournament, will be looking to continue their good run of form after a bonus point win last weekend.

Siobhán McCarthy again starts in the front row along with Saoirse Crowe and Ella Burns. Ireland international Ruth Campbell makes her first appearance of the competition, captaining the side from the second row alongside Aoibheann McGrath. The back row consists of Faith Oviawe, Anna Kate Cournane and Jemima Adams Verling.

Katie Whelan gets her first start at scrum half with Caitriona Finn continuing in the 10 jersey, after two consecutive Player of the Match awards. Anna McGann and Lyndsay Clarke are on the wings with Orla Dixon and Alana McInerney in the centre. Aoife Corey continues at full back.

On Sunday tournament leaders the Wolfhounds return to Cork for the second week in a row where they welcome second place Gwalia Lightning. Three points separate the top two teams as they head in to the weekend.

Aoibheann Reilly and Dannah O’Brien return to the nine and ten shirts respectively. Vicky Elmes Kinlan and Maggie Boylan are on the wings with captain Aoife Dalton joined in the centre by Eve Higgins, with Stacey Flood at full back.

Tickets for Virgin Media Park are available here

Both games will be available to watch via Sport TG4.

Clovers (v Glasgow Warriors, Saturday January 31st, Scotstoun Stadium, kick off 2pm)

15 – Aoife Corey (Munster)

14 – Lyndsay Clarke (Munster)

13 – Orla Dixon (Connacht)

12 – Alana McInerney (Munster)

11- Anna McGann (Connacht)

10 – Caitriona Finn (Munster)

9 – Katie Whelan (Leinster)

1 – Siobhán McCarthy (Munster)

2 – Saoirse Crowe (Munster)

3- Ella Burns (Connacht)

4 – Aoibheann McGrath (Munster)

5 – Ruth Campbell (Leinster) (Captain)

6 – Faith Oviawe (Connacht)

7 – Annakate Cournane (Munster)

8 – Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht)

Replacements:

16 – Aoife Fleming (Munster)

17 – Orlaith Morrissey (Munster)

18 – Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster)

19 – Rosie Searle (Leinster)

20 – Ailish Quinn (Connacht)

21 – Emily Lane (Munster)

22 –Siofra Hession (Connacht)

23 – Chisom Ugwueru (Munster)

Wolfhounds ( v Gwalia Lightning, Sunday February 1st, Virgin Media Park, kick off 12.30pm)

15 – Stacey Flood (Leinster)

14 – Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Leinster)

13 – Aoife Dalton (Leinster) (Captain)

12 – Eve Higgins (Leinster)

11- Maggie Boylan (Leinster)

10 – Dannah O’Brien (Leinster)

9 – Aoibheann Reilly (Connacht)

1 – Caoimhe Molloy (Leinster)

2 – India Daley (Ulster)

3- Linda Djougang (Leinster)

4 – Kate Jordan (Leinster)

5 – Naoise Smyth (Leinster)

6 – Fiona Tuite (Ulster)

7 – Claire Boles (Ulster)

8 – Erin King (Leinster)

Replacements:

16 – Maebh Clenaghan (Ulster)

17 – Cara McLean (Ulster)

18 – Sophie Barrett (Ulster)

19 – Regan Casey (IQ Rugby)

20 – Aoife Corcoran (Leinster)

21 – Jade Gaffney (Leinster)

22 – Abby Moyles (Ulster)

23 – Katie Corrgian (Leinster)