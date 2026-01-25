Clovers Finish With A Flourish For Third Straight Victory

Piloted by player-of-the-match Caitríona Finn , the Clovers claimed three unanswered second-half tries to run out 29-12 bonus point winners over Brython Thunder at Virgin Media Park.

CELTIC CHALLENGE – ROUND 5:

Sunday, January 25 –

CLOVERS 29 BRYTHON THUNDER 12, Virgin Media Park

Scorers: Clovers: Tries: Siobhán McCarthy, Annakate Cournane, Emily Lane, Niamh Murphy, Aoife Corey; Cons: Caitríona Finn 2

Brython Thunder: Tries: Jess Rogers, Rhian Bowden; Con: Ffion Williams

HT: Clovers 12 Brython Thunder 12

In the first match of today’s Celtic Challenge double-header in Cork, Denis Fogarty’s side pulled clear of their Welsh opponents thanks to snappy scores from captain Emily Lane (53 minutes), Niamh Murphy (63), and Aoife Corey (75).

It was a ding-dong battle for the first hour, though, and similar to the arm wrestle in Cardiff two weeks ago which the Clovers won 15-12. Brython Thunder just could not translate their scrum dominance into points.

Kerry native Annakate Cournane’s 37th-minute try was cancelled out by a late Rhian Bowden five-pointer, as Brython Thunder – boosted by the impact of their scrum and maul – drew level for half-time at 12 points apiece.

Siobhán McCarthy had earlier crossed during Hannah Bluck’s sin-bin period, before Jess Rogers responded. Lane and Murphy struck either side of the hour mark, the latter storming over out for her third try of the competition.

It was that clinical edge that was the difference, and full-back Corey’s excellent solo effort made it a 17-point winning margin. The Clovers are back on their travels next Saturday, facing Glasgow Warriors in Scotstoun (kick-off 2pm).

Shannon captain Cournane and Ennis starlet Lyndsay Clarke came in for their first Celtic Challenge starts, while Emily Foley and Ireland international McCarthy made it four personnel changes. Jane Clohessy’s injury-enforced absence was covered by Faith Oviawe.

Despite two turnover penalties won by Sadhbh McGrath, there were encouraging early signs for Brython Thunder. They powered their way to a scrum penalty and gained ground through the threatening Seren Singleton.

Good support play saw the hosts press from a Cournane break, with Foley and Corey able to slip out of tackles. The Thunder maul defence got them out of a difficult position, before they closed down Foley on the opposite wing.

Lane’s tap penalty drew a tackle from Bluck, who saw yellow for being offside. The Welsh outfit held out initially, but McCarthy pounced from a 15th-minute ruck to score following strong running by Alana McInerney and Sadhbh McGrath.

Lane punished a missed touchfinder from Ffion Williams with a classy clearance downfield, although Brython Thunder continued to show their set-piece strength. Ffion Lewis moved the ball well too, when they racked up the attacking phases.

Indeed, the Clovers fell behind near the half-hour mark. They lost possession from their own lineout, allowing Lucy Isaac to carve through midfield and combine with fellow flanker Rogers who produced a strong finish. Ffion Williams converted for the lead.

Full-back Corey weaved through to swiftly put the Clovers back on the front foot. Oviawe was held up by Rogers and Stella Orrin, yet there was no stopping Cournane a few phases later, as she was the beneficiary of Finn sucking in two defenders and supplying a classy offload.

Finn converted to make it 12-7 with the interval in sight, but the Brython Thunder pack had other ideas. Following a scrum penalty, they put together a big maul, getting Bowden on the scoresheet. Out-half Williams was unfortunate with her conversion which hit the post.

It was an all-action start to the second half from the Clovers, who won their restart through McInerney. The scrum remained a concern for them, and it was developing into a cagey affair with play concentrated either side of the halfway line.

Saoirse Crowe came off the Clovers bench to very good effect, pouncing on a loose Thunder lineout to set the wheels in motion for their third try. Prop McGrath took up the baton with a couple of determined carries through the middle.

With the red shirts forced back towards their own try-line, winger Foley went close, the ball going loose but snatched upon by Lane who was able to squeeze over from a couple of metres out. Finn’s missed conversion from out wide left it 17-12.

Despite failing to convert a maul opportunity, the Clovers countered from a kick in the 63rd minute. They outflanked their opponents out to the left, Cournane and Clarke freeing up Murphy to brilliantly hand off full-back Williams and stay clear of Ellie Tromans for the corner.

Now 22-12 behind, Brython Thunder looked in position to hit back only for Amy Williams to lose her footing after collecting her own chip kick. Finn got in at the breakdown to win a clearing penalty.

The Tipperary teenager had a hand in the final score. It was her inside pass that brought Corey into the line at pace, breaking in between two defenders. She had the measure of opposite number Williams too, finding her way to the whitewash despite the covering defenders.

With the conversion tucked away by Finn, the Clovers had got the job done. A Corey turnover typified their resilience in defence, and they kept the opposition at bay late on with their young replacements bringing energy and physicality.

TIME LINE: 13 minutes – Brython Thunder yellow card: Hannah Bluck; 15 mins – Clovers try: Siobhán McCarthy – 5-0; conversion: missed by Caitríona Finn – 5-0; 27 mins – Brython Thunder try: Jess Rogers – 5-5; conversion: Ffion Williams – 5-7; 37 mins – Clovers try: Annakate Cournane – 10-7; conversion: Caitríona Finn – 12-7; 40 mins – Brython Thunder try: Rhian Bowden – 12-12; conversion: missed by Ffion Williams – 12-12; Half-time – Clovers 12 Brython Thunder 12; 53 mins – Clovers try: Emily Lane – 17-12; conversion: missed by Caitríona Finn – 17-12; 63 mins – Clovers try: Niamh Murphy – 22-12; conversion: missed by Caitríona Finn – 22-12; 75 mins – Clovers try: Aoife Corey – 27-12; conversion: Caitríona Finn – 29-12; Full-time – Clovers 29 Brython Thunder 12

CLOVERS: Aoife Corey (Munster); Emily Foley (Connacht), Niamh Murphy (Leinster), Lyndsay Clarke (Munster), Alana McInerney (Munster); Caitríona Finn (Munster), Emily Lane (Munster) (capt); Siobhán McCarthy (Munster), Úillín Eilian (Connacht), Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster), Aoibheann McGrath (Munster), Faith Oviawe (Connacht), Rosie Searle (Leinster), Annakate Cournane (Munster), Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht).

Replacements: Saoirse Crowe (Munster), Orlaith Morrissy (Munster), Ella Burns (Connacht), Amelia Green (Munster), Caoimhe Murphy (Munster), Aoife Grimes (Munster), Katie Whelan (Leinster), Lucia Linn (Munster).

BRYTHON THUNDER: Amy Williams; Ellie Tromans, Mollie Wilkinson, Hannah Bluck, Seren Singleton; Ffion Williams, Ffion Lewis; Stella Orrin, Rhian Bowden, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Gwen Crabb (capt), Robyn Davies, Jess Rogers, Lucy Isaac, Branwen Metcalfe.

Replacements: Megan Lewis, Lowri Williams, Allie Watkins, Catrin Jones, Finley Jones, Hanna Marshall, Gabby Healan, Mabli Evans.

Referee: Paudie Sheehan (IRFU)