Celtic Challenge: Round 1 Highlights

The Wolfhounds, Glasgow Warriors, and the Clovers are level on points at the top of the Celtic Challenge table, following bonus point wins for all three teams on the opening day of this season’s competition.

Sadhbh McGrath made a big splash during the Clovers’ Celtic Challenge opener, scoring two tries in a player-of-the-match performance as they claimed a 35-31 bonus point victory over Gwalia Lightning.

Ireland Under-20 duo Sophie Barrett and Robyn O’Connor took the opportunity to impress as the Wolfhounds beat Edinburgh Rugby 34-7 to make a winning start to their Celtic Challenge campaign.

The Irish derby in round 2 will take place at Creggs RFC on Saturday, January 3 (kick-off 3pm), a week on from the Edinburgh Rugby-Glasgow Warriors and Gwalia Lightning-Brython Thunder match-ups. Clovers v Wolfhounds tickets are available to buy here.