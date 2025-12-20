Prop McGrath Impresses As Clovers Overcome Tricky Gwalia Test

Sadhbh McGrath made a big splash on the Celtic Challenge’s opening day, scoring two tries in a player-of-the-match performance as the Clovers claimed a 35-31 bonus point win over Gwalia Lightning.

CELTIC CHALLENGE – ROUND 1:

CLOVERS 35 GWALIA LIGHTNING 31, Energia Park

Scorers: Clovers: Tries: Sadhbh McGrath 2, Niamh Murphy, Jemima Adams Verling, Aoibheann McGrath; Cons: Caitríona Finn 5

Gwalia Lightning: Tries: Evie Hill, Courtney Greenway, Maisie Davies 2, ; Cons: Carys Hughes 3

HT: Clovers 14 Gwalia Lightning 17

The Welsh side were strong in both the second and final quarters at Energia Park, matching their opponents’ five-try haul, but Denis Fogarty’s side prevailed with Caitríona Finn crucially landing all of her conversions.

Ireland prop McGrath (2 minutes) and newcomer Niamh Murphy (18) had the Clovers two converted scores in front, before Gwalia Lightning replied with three tries of their own to lead 17-14 at half-time.

Powerful front rowers Evie Hill and Maisie Davies both touched down, either side of a slick Courtney Greenway finish. Gwalia’s starting XV contained six Wales internationals, including four forwards who played at the recent Rugby World Cup.

However, after Jemima Adams Verling and Davies swapped tries, the Clovers kicked for home with McGrath and replacement Aoibheann McGrath both crossing before Tilly Vucaj’s late effort gave Gwalia two bonus points.

The Clovers quickly found their rhythm in attack, Jane Clohessy’s inviting offload allowing McGrath to brilliantly break through Catrin Stewart’s tackle, and barrel over past two more defenders on a 25-metre run-in. Finn converted.

Gwalia Lightning showed their strength in the scrum early on, but the lively Anna McGann got the hosts moving in the right direction again with a turnover penalty. Alana McInerney was held up after cutting in off her wing.

Gwalia’s robust defence, particularly at maul time, kept the deficit at seven points. Winger Caitlin Lewis came up with a timely interception, threatening a breakaway on the quarter hour mark before McGann reeled her in.

In response, the Clovers managed to double their lead as their backs profited off a five-metre scrum. Fed by captain Emily Lane, Galwegians centre Murphy stretched out to score on her Celtic Challenge debut, with Finn coolly converting from out wide.

Nonetheless, Gwalia regrouped to produce a stirring second quarter display. Kelsie Webster and Stewart combined to win a penalty at the breakdown, and tighthead Hill picked from a 21st-minute ruck to open their account.

The Welsh outfit closed the gap to 14-10 when Great Britain Sevens international Greenway was at her elusive best close to right touchline, breaking through from Katie Bevans’ assist. The Clovers were left to rue a couple of missed tackles.

Gwalia built for a big finish to the first half, advancing thanks to a Stewart turnover penalty and then a high tackle from Faith Oviawe. They won a scrum against the head, using the penalty to pummel away before Davies burrowed over for Carys Hughes to convert.

Gwalia’s three-point lead was shortlived, though. The Clovers’ pacy start to the second half saw Adams Verling reach over from a ruck. McInerney, Finn, and Ulster powerhouse McGrath all carried strongly in the build-up, with Finn’s reliable left boot making it 21-17.

The nip-and-tuck exchanges continued and it was not long until Gwalia were celebrating their bonus point try. Their pick and drives did the damage, leading to Davies squeezing over to complete her brace. Hughes added her second conversion.

Incisive running from McInerney and Béibhinn Parsons, who Gwalia had been keeping close tabs on, got Fogarty’s charges back on the front foot. McGrath was unstoppable from 10 metre out, aided by Aoibhe O’Flynn’s support, as the home side turned a tap penalty into seven points.

Now leading 28-24, the Clovers failed to capitalise on a promising Murphy break. Davies lifted Gwalia in response with a raking kick downfield, and the talented prop then followed up by catching McInerney’s return kick.

Parsons had to make a try-saving tackle on Lewis, with fellow winger McInerney swooping in for an important turnover. Tighthead McGrath did likewise, forcing a relieving penalty before also getting a decision in her favour at scrum time.

An Oviawe break suddenly had the Clovers knocking on the door of a fifth try, with the newly-introduced Síofra Hession keeping the attack going. With 70 minutes on the clock, replacement McGrath piled over from a ruck to open up an 11-point cushion.

The Connacht connection was in full flow when McGann, teenager Hession, and Méabh Deely motored down the left wing in pursuit of another score. Gwalia kept them at bay, though, and produced a late attacking onslaught of their own.

The pressure led to successive penalties near the Clovers try-line, and youngster Caoimhe Murphy saw yellow for repeated offsides. Second row Vucaj tapped the penalty and wriggled her way over the whitewash, with the conversion from Hughes the last scoring act.

The Clovers will be back in action at Creggs RFC on Saturday, January 3 (kick-off 3pm) when they have a much-anticipated rematch with the Wolfhounds, the back-to-back champions, in the first of this season’s Irish derbies.

TIME LINE: 2 mins – Clovers try: Sadhbh McGrath – 5-0; conversion: Caitríona Finn – 7-0; 18 mins – Clovers try: Niamh Murphy – 12-0; conversion: Caitríona Finn – 14-0; 21 mins – Gwalia Lightning try: Evie Hill – 14-5; conversion: missed by Carys Hughes – 14-5; 31 mins – Gwalia Lightning try: Courtney Greenway – 14-10; conversion: missed by Carys Hughes – 14-10; 37 mins – Gwalia Lightning try: Maisie Davies – 14-15; conversion: Carys Hughes – 14-17; Half-time – Clovers 14 Gwalia Lightning 17; 43 mins – Clovers try: Jemima Adams Verling – 19-17; conversion: Caitríona Finn – 21-17; 47 mins – Gwalia Lightning try: Maisie Davies – 21-22; conversion: Carys Hughes – 21-24; 56 mins – Clovers try: Sadhbh McGrath – 26-24; conversion: Caitríona Finn – 28-24; 70 mins – Clovers try: Aoibheann McGrath – 33-24; conversion: Caitríona Finn – 35-24; 79 mins – Clovers yellow card: Caoimhe Murphy; 79 mins – Gwalia Lightning try: Tilly Vucaj – 35-29; conversion: Carys Hughes – 35-31; Full-time – Clovers 35 Gwalia Lightning 31

CLOVERS: Aoife Corey (Munster); Béibhinn Parsons (Connacht), Anna McGann (Connacht), Niamh Murphy (Leinster), Alana McInerney (Munster); Caitríona Finn (Munster), Emily Lane (Munster) (capt); Ella Burns (Connacht), Emma Dunican (Munster), Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster), Aoibhe O’Flynn (Munster), Jane Clohessy (Munster), Rosie Searle (Leinster), Faith Oviawe (Connacht), Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht).

Replacements: Uillian Eilian (Connacht), Siobhán McCarthy (Munster), Lily Morris (Munster), Aoibheann McGrath (Munster), Caoimhe Murphy (Munster), Eve Prendergast (Munster), Síofra Hession (Connacht), Méabh Deely (Connacht).

GWALIA LIGHTNING: Catherine Richards; Courtney Greenway, Kelsie Webster, Molly Anderson Thomas, Caitlin Lewis; Carys Hughes, Katie Bevans; Maisie Davies, Molly Reardon, Evie Hill, Erin Jones, Tilly Vucaj, Lottie Buffery Latham, Catrin Stewart, Bryonie King (capt).

Replacements: Molly Wakely, Chloe Thomas Bradley, Roisin Maher, Chiara Pearce, Lily Terry, Anwen Owen, Nikita Prothero, Nia Fajeyisan.

Referee: Dermot Blake (IRFU)