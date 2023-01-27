‘Celtic Challenge Is An Opportunity To Test Ourselves’ – McWilliams

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams, who takes charge of the Combined Provinces XV this weekend, sees the Celtic Challenge as a great opportunity for players and coaches to test themselves ahead of tje TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

Speaking about the squad as whole, McWilliams said:

Selection is never easy, we’ve been monitoring players throughout the Energia AIL and then the Interpros. We’ve been on the ground and at the games and we have all the footage and we’ve gone with the players we believe deserve a chance right now. There’s a great blend, with seven teenagers in group and nineteen players under the age of 22 – there’s some exciting young talent. We’ve got one eye on preparing for the Six Nations but it’s also an opportunity for us as coaches to work with some good young talent.”

McWilliams today named the first Combined Provinces XV to face the WRU development XV in Cardiff Arms park on Sunday.

Combined Provinces XV (v WRU Development XV)

15. Maeve Liston (Ulster/Blackrock College RFC)

14. Orla Dixon (Connacht/Galwegians RFC)

13. Aoife Dalton (Leinster/Old Belvedere RFC)

12. Kelly McCormill (Ulster/Cooke RFC)

11. Ella Roberts (Leinster/Wicklow RFC)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Leinster/Old Belvedere RFC)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Leinster/Railway Union RFC)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Leinster/Old Belvedere RFC)

2. Emma Hooban (Leinster/Blackrock College RFC)

3. Christy Haney (Leinster/Blackrock College RFC)

4. Claire Bennett (Munster/UL Bohemians RFC)

5. Clodagh O’Halloran (Munster/UL Bohemians RFC)

6. Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Munster/Old Belvedere RFC)

7. Maeve Og O’Leary (Munster/Blackrock College RFC)

8. Hannah O’Connor (Leinster/Blackrock College RFC) (Captain)

Replacements:

16. Chloe Blackmore (Leinster/Railway Union RFC)

17. Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster/Cooke RFC)

18. Linda Djougang (Leinster/Old Belvedere RFC)

19. India Daley (Ulster/Cooke RFC/Enniskillen RFC)

20. Molly Boyne (Leinster/Railway Union RFC/Dublin University FC)

21. Katie Whelan (Leinster/Old Belvedere RFC)

22. Clara Barrett (Connacht/UL Bohemians RFC)

23. Ella Durkan (Ulster/Blackrock College RFC)