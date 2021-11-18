Bruff And Steed Ready To Roar On Ireland

On Saturday afternoon over 40 girls from Bruff RFC will be at the RDS to roar on Ireland and salute Ciara Griffin in her final game for Ireland. We hear from the players and coaches about building a culture of Women's rugby in Bruff.

“The Under 16s have a match and then we’re going up on a bus to watch Ciara Griffin in her last game”, says one of the young Bruff players as they list of the players they admire from Griffin to Leah Lyons to Béibhinn Parsons.

Fiona Steed is a coach with Bruff as well as one of the recently elected members of the IRFU Committee. She stresses the importance of the visibility of the game to inspire the next generation,