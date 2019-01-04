Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland End Quilter Nations Series With Bruising Defeat To South Africa
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

World Ranking

4

Ireland

1

South Africa

Related news

Ireland End Quilter Nations Series With Bruising Defeat To South Africa
18 hours ago
Report

Ireland End Quilter Nations Series With Bruising Defeat To South Africa

Ireland lost to South Africa for the first time in four home matches, going down 24-13 in a Quilter Nations…
18 hours ago
In Pics

South African Scrum Powers Them To Victory

South Africa earned their first win away to Ireland since 2012 with a dominant scrummaging performance in a pulsating Quilter…
James Lowe comes up against Damian Willemse 22/11/2025
1 day ago
Live Matches

Ireland v South Africa Match Centre

Join us for all the team news, match build and live commentary as Ireland face the Springboks at Aviva Stadium…
Ireland v South Africa Match Centre
1 day ago
Preview

Quilter Nations Series: Ireland v South Africa

Something will have to give at a packed-out Aviva Stadium this evening as the Ireland Men's team (sponsored by Vodafone)…
Quilter Nations Series: Ireland v South Africa
#TeamOfUs 2 days ago
News

Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For Ireland v South Africa

The final match of the Quilter Nations Series sees the return of World champions South Africa to Dublin. Here is…
Coming To The Match?
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics