Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
World Ranking
4
Ireland
1
South Africa
Related news
18 hours ago
Report
Ireland End Quilter Nations Series With Bruising Defeat To South Africa
Ireland lost to South Africa for the first time in four home matches, going down 24-13 in a Quilter Nations…
1 day ago
Live Matches
Ireland v South Africa Match Centre
Join us for all the team news, match build and live commentary as Ireland face the Springboks at Aviva Stadium…
1 day ago
Preview
Quilter Nations Series: Ireland v South Africa
Something will have to give at a packed-out Aviva Stadium this evening as the Ireland Men's team (sponsored by Vodafone)…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Live
Match Page - Headline Stats
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players