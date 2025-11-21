There’s So Much To Their Game – Sheehan

Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan said this week that the reigning World Champions are worthy of all their accolades and are team with more than just brute force in their game.

“That’s why they’re two-time world champions I suppose. So we need to make sure we don’t have a weakness at the weekend as well and cover all bases with set-piece and obviously our attacking game and defensive side of things.”

Sheehan also feels that Irelan’s performances have been building toward this final game against the Springboks, “I’ve had loads of good memories against South Africa, I remember the game, 2022, that was a super win in the Aviva and then obviously the World Cup, another super win that will be etched in my memory forever, and we’ve had some proper battles with them over the last couple of years.

“It’s always an exciting game to be a part of and I think everyone’s really looking forward to getting up for the World Champions coming to town and see where we are. I think it’s a great marker to show where we are at because I think we’ve been building nicely every week so far. It’s been a bit of a slow start maybe, but hopefully we can add to the performance again.”