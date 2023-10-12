Aviva Minis Festival Kick Off At Kilkenney RFC

The Aviva Mini Rugby Festival season got underway last weekend with hundred of boys and girls enjoying tha action and fun on and off the pitch at Kilkenny RFC.

The festival took place against the backdrop of the ‘Respect Our Games’ initiative launched recently by the IRFU, FAI and GAA to promote a positive experience of sport for everyone.

Next up in the Aviva Minis Festival season is Creggs RFC (Connacht) and Dungarvan RFC (Munster) on Saturday October 14th and Sunday October 15th respectively, before Ballynahinch RFC host the Ulster provincial festival on Sunday October 22nd.

The provincial festivals will wrap up on November 19th in Navan RFC, with an all-girls day. The National Festival takes place in Aviva Stadium later in the season.

Aviva Mini Rugby Festival – Kilkenny RFC

U10 Boys & Girls

Blessington

Bective Rangers

Skerries

Boyne

Kilkenny

Tullow

De La Salle Palmerston

Dundalk

Portlaoise

New Ross

Enniscorthy

Gorey

Birr

U12 Girls

Kilkenny

Mullingar

Tullow

Birr

Portlaoise