ReturnToRugby For IRFU Volkswagen Tag

IRFU Volkswagen Tag Rugby is providing a safe and welcome activity outlet this summer.

There are 10 venues to choose from at present and you can get the latest news at http://www.irfutag.ie/.

Buccaneers RFC have been up and running for the past four weeks with 12 teams operating safely across six tag rugby pitches.

As with all participating clubs, the midlanders have a comprehensive COVID-19 Health & Safety Plan in place, to ensure players can enjoy their tag rugby while adhering to all public health guidelines.

IrishRugby.ie went to meet Yvonne O’Shea and Brendan Wilkins at the club and to see how the teams were getting along.

You can see the story in full below.