Dardis Primed For Big Finish To ‘Rollercoaster’ Season

A ‘rollercoaster’ HSBC World Rugby Sevens Season comes to a close in Los Angeles this weekend. Ireland sit 5th overall and will be aiming to finish on a high before travelling on to Cape Town for the Rugby World Cup Sevens two weeks later. We caught up with Men’s Sevens captain Billy Dardis at the IRFU High Performance Centre prior to the squad departure.

“LA is a big opportunity for us. One to finish that World Series season off on a high, hopefully, and then to get some really good quality game time before we go to the World Cup. Everyone wants to go to the World Cup and perform.”

The squad, announced on Monday, includes a number of players who have come in to the 7s programme alongside a core group who took Ireland to the Olympics. Dardis is conscious of his role as captain in helping the new players to settle in, “That’s a regular thing with 7s, the turnover of players, we’ve seen it through the years.

“In recent years we’ve maintained that core of 7 to 10 guys. It’s brilliant then when you get that sprinkling of Academy players coming in and see them blossom. Guys like Andrew Smith, Hugo Keenan and Jimmy O’Brien. They build confidence and game time as players. It’s great to be part of that process and manage that with guys coming from the Energia AIL or abroad. I love helping the young lads, it can be daunting. It’s about taking them under your wing, help them settle and then let them get up to speed with the game.”

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (HSBC LA Sevens, Dignity Health Sports Park, August 27-28, 2022):

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC) (capt)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Matt McDonald (IQ Rugby)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)

Chay Mullins (IQ Rugby)

Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College RFC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster).

IRELAND SEVENS Schedule (HSBC LA Sevens, Dignity Health Sports Park, August 27-28, 2022):

Saturday, August 27:

Ireland v France, 10.48am local time/6.48pm Irish time

Ireland v Wales, 2.09pm local time/10.09pm Irish time

Ireland v Fiji, 6.05pm local time/2.05am Irish time

Sunday, August 28:

Play-off matches.

All matches live on the World Rugby stream here.