Match Page - Scoreboard

Related news
1 day ago
Report
Strong Finish Steers Ireland To Bonus Point Success
Ireland punished the USA's indiscipline with three final-quarter tries to end their WXV1 campaign with a rewarding 26-14 bonus point…
2 days ago
Preview
WXV1: USA v Ireland
It has already been an autumn block to remember for the Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon), with winning performances in…
2 days ago
News
Bemand: We Want To Back Up What We’ve Done So Far
Head coach Scott Bemand says 'the bodies are fresh and the minds are eager' as the Ireland Women (sponsored by…
