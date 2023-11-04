Match Page - Scoreboard
4th Nov 2023
Report
Strong Finish Sees Connacht Complete Hat-Trick Of Home Wins
Cool-headed Connacht came from 17 points down to beat Ulster 22-20 and avoid their first defeat at the Sportsground since…
3rd Nov 2023
News
Crothers To Make Debut In Much-Changed Ulster Team
With a lengthy injury list, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has made eleven personnel changes for Saturday's BKT United Rugby…
2nd Nov 2023
News
BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 3 Preview
All eyes are on round 3 which is set to be another exciting weekend of the BKT United Rugby Championship, with…
