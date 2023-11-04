Jump to main content

Home

RWC 23

Squad

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Match Page - Scoreboard

Strong Finish Sees Connacht Complete Hat-Trick Of Home Wins
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Strong Finish Sees Connacht Complete Hat-Trick Of Home Wins
4th Nov 2023
Report

Strong Finish Sees Connacht Complete Hat-Trick Of Home Wins

Cool-headed Connacht came from 17 points down to beat Ulster 22-20 and avoid their first defeat at the Sportsground since…
#ConnachtRugby 3rd Nov 2023
News

Carty Returns To Captain Connacht Against Ulster

The return of club captain Jack Carty is one of three changes to the Connacht team for Saturday's BKT United…
Carty Returns To Captain Connacht Against Ulster
#UlsterRugby 3rd Nov 2023
News

Crothers To Make Debut In Much-Changed Ulster Team

With a lengthy injury list, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has made eleven personnel changes for Saturday's BKT United Rugby…
Crothers To Make Debut In Much-Changed Ulster Team
#BKTURC 2nd Nov 2023
News

BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 3 Preview

All eyes are on round 3 which is set to be another exciting weekend of the BKT United Rugby Championship, with…
BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 3 Preview
#ConnachtRugby 1st Nov 2023
News

Wilkins: Cathal’s Only Going To Get Better With Experience And Exposure

Away from the glare of the Rugby World Cup, Connacht centre Cathal Forde has been one of the most impressive…
Wilkins: Cathal’s Only Going To Get Better With Experience And Exposure
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics