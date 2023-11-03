Crothers To Make Debut In Much-Changed Ulster Team

Either team’s winning start to the season will come to an end in Galway, with Ulster, who edged out the Vodacom Bulls 26-19 last Sunday, having matched Connacht’s two wins out of two in the opening rounds.

Tom O’Toole was the first of their Rugby World Cup players to return but he had to undergo groin surgery earlier this week. The victory over the Bulls on Kingspan Stadium’s new 3G pitch certainly came at a cost.

Cormac Izuchukwu (concussion), Dave Ewers (concussion), Robert Baloucoune (hamstring), Jacob Stockdale (ankle), Michael Lowry (groin), and Jude Postlethwaite (hamstring) are also nursing injuries from that game, meaning McFarland is without 19 players in all.

Alan O’Connor captains Ulster from the second row, where he is partnered by 22-year-old Development player Harry Sheridan. O’Toole’s absence at tighthead prop is covered by James French who makes his first competitive start after joining the province in the summer.

The returning Eric O’Sullivan and John Andrew complete the tight five, and Matthew Rea and Nick Timoney are joined in the back row by Reuben Crothers, Ireland’s 2022 Under-20 Six Nations Grand Slam-winning captain. He makes his competitive debut at openside flanker.

Jake Flannery, a try scorer against Zebre Parma in the first round, and Dave Shanahan swap in for Billy Burns and Nathan Doak at half-back respectively, while Academy products James Hume and Stewart Moore pair up together in the centre.

23-year-old Bangor speedster Aaron Sexton and Ethan McIlroy make their first starts of the campaign out wide, and Will Addison is retained at full-back, as he continues to build up some consistent game-time following his return from a broken leg.

Ulster’s bench, which sees McFarland opt for a 5-3 split, features a new face in promising Academy lock Joe Hopes. The Queen’s University youngster (19) was an U-20 Grand Slam winner with Ireland this year, and also played in the summer’s World Rugby U-20 Championship.