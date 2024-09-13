Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
8 hours ago
Report
Six-Try Ireland Mark 150th Year Celebrations In Fitting Fashion
The Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon) produced a performance to match the occasion as they surged to a superb 36-10…
1 day ago
News
Ireland Inspired By ‘Memories Of People Who Have Played In The Jersey Before Us’
Neve Jones was preparing to make the step up to the Ulster senior squad the last time the Ireland Women…
1 day ago
In Pics
Captain’s Run For 150 Match Against Australia
One last run out ahead of the historic IRFU 150 Celebration match against Australia at Kingspan Stadium. Vintage. Steeped in…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players