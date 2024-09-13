Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Six-Try Ireland Mark 150th Year Celebrations In Fitting Fashion
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Six-Try Ireland Mark 150th Year Celebrations In Fitting Fashion
8 hours ago
Report

Six-Try Ireland Mark 150th Year Celebrations In Fitting Fashion

The Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon) produced a performance to match the occasion as they surged to a superb 36-10…
8 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Kick Off 150 Season With Stylish Win Against Australia

The 150 Season celebrations kicked off in style in Belfast on Saturday afternoon as Ireland beat Australia by 36-10 at…
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe offloads to Aoife Wafer to set her to score 14/9/2024
#IrishRugby 1 day ago
News

Ireland Inspired By ‘Memories Of People Who Have Played In The Jersey Before Us’

Neve Jones was preparing to make the step up to the Ulster senior squad the last time the Ireland Women…
Ireland Inspired By ‘Memories Of People Who Have Played In The Jersey Before Us’
1 day ago
In Pics

Captain’s Run For 150 Match Against Australia

One last run out ahead of the historic IRFU 150 Celebration match against Australia at Kingspan Stadium. Vintage. Steeped in…
Linda Djougang and Edel McMahon 13/9/2024
#IrishRugby 2 days ago
News

Bemand: Sevens Players Bring Firepower To 150th Anniversary Match

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand believes the Sevens players involved will bring 'some firepower' to Irish Rugby's 150th Anniversary Test…
Bemand: Sevens Players Bring Firepower To 150th Anniversary Match
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics