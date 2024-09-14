Wafer: I Couldn’t Ask For A Better Group To Play With

Aoife Wafer’s collection of player-of-the-match awards and medals continues to grow, and her beaming smile said it all when she spoke after Ireland’s 36-10 victory over Australia at Kingspan Stadium .

Her two tries, 103 metres made from 20 carries, five defenders beaten, and two turnovers won crowned another eye-catching performance from the 21-year-old back rower, who has become a key member of the Irish pack in such a short space of time.

It is easy to forget that the 2024 Guinness Women’s Six Nations was her first full tournament with Ireland, and getting to play Southern Hemisphere oppositon for the first time, coupled with launching Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary celebrations, made today extra special.

“It was brilliant, wasn’t it?,” admitted Wafer, speaking to TG4 after the game. “To come out and really represent Ireland on such a historic day, on the 150th (anniversary), is just amazing.

“I’m just so proud of the girls to come out and really it up to Australia, and come out and back up what we’ve done in the Six Nations.”

Since coming off the bench to win her second cap during last October’s WXV3 decider against Spain, Wafer has been ever-present in the Irish back row. Her power-packed carries and impact on both sides of the ball have really made her stand out.

The reigning Rugby Players Ireland Women’s 15s Players’ Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year has a delayed start to the new season due to a Lisfranc (midfoot) injury, but got back in time to help Leinster retain the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship title.

It is clear that she is enjoying her rugby at the moment, and the tight bond between players in Ireland camp – with a buddy system pairing up the newcomers with more experienced players – has seen their connections grow and help to produce improved results on the pitch.

With Scott Bemand’s side winning three of their last four Tests, Wafer agreed: “Yeah, I’m loving it at the moment. I was always brought up with the saying that, ‘you play your best rugby when you’re having a bit of craic’, and that’s what I’m definitely doing at the minute.

“I couldn’t ask for a better group to do it with because these girls there, they’re just so special. I love them, they’re like family to me.”

It was a strong start to the 2024/25 campaign for the Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon), but Wafer was mindful of aspects of their game that they need to improve as their WXV1 debut in Vancouver draws ever closer.

With World champions New Zealand first up on Sunday, September 29, the girls in green know they will have to be better again, especially in terms of turnovers – they lost possession 17 times against the Wallaroos – and at scrum time where they operated at 71% on their own put-in.

“We have some really good plays that we got to show, but there’s always still work to do, and that’s the exciting thing about rugby as well,” acknowledged the Ballygarrett youngster.

“We’re heading over to Canada now with WXV1, and New Zealand are our first opponents. That’s just brilliant too, there’s only two of us who have got to play against New Zealand before in Cli (Moloney) and Nicole (Fowley).

“To be able to go out and play against a team of the calibre of the Black Ferns will be something really cool, so today was an important warm-up.

“It’s just a run-out to really kind of build those connections, to really gel together, and it just puts us on the front foot now going into that Black Ferns game.”

Meanwhile, Australia head coach Jo Yapp admitted her team were second best on the day in Belfast. She gave debuts to three players, replacement forwards Alapeta Ngauamo, Lucy Dinnen, and Tiarnah Minns.

This was not the start to their end-of-year tour that they craved, especially after missing out on a WXV1 place due to winless run in May’s World Rugby Pacific Four Series.

The Wallaroos conceded tries to Aoife Dalton and Wafer inside the opening 13 minutes, and despite a brace from winger Maya Stewart, Ireland’s sharper and smarter attack delivered six tries in all, and an average of 3.2 points scored per 22m entry (11).

The visitors, who move on to play Wales in back-to-back clashes, including their WXV2 opener in Cape Town, conceded nine penalties against Ireland, were turned over 16 times, and had a 53% lineout return with Ruth Campbell and Brittany Hogan having two steals each.

“Credit to Ireland, they played well,” said Yapp in the aftermath. “But from our perspective, our discipline let us down early on and we didn’t get an easy entry into their half and we just couldn’t seem to get out of ours.

“A lot for us to work on around that breakdown area and a few other bits, but on the whole just a little bit frustrating. It’s our first hit-out. We had new combinations and caps out there, so it was good to see them get the chance.

“You can see from the way Ireland have progressed over the last 18 months, they’ve been working together under Scott. We knew they were capable of a strong performance. They are in WXV1 for a reason.”