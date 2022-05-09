Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Match Page - Scoreboard

Sexton Leads Four-Try Leinster Through To Marseille Decider
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Sexton Leads Four-Try Leinster Through To Marseille Decider
3 hours ago
Report

Sexton Leads Four-Try Leinster Through To Marseille Decider

Leinster are through to their first Heineken Champions Cup final in three years after dethroning Toulouse in a surefooted 40-17…
18 hours ago
Preview

Heineken Cup Semi-Final: Leinster v Toulouse

Having fallen to a French side at this hurdle last year, Leinster are fiercely determined to get the better of…
Heineken Cup Semi-Final: Leinster v Toulouse
1 day ago
News

O’Brien Hits 50 As Leinster Make One Change For Semi-Final

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has announced an unchanged team to take on Toulouse in the last-four of the Heineken…
O’Brien Hits 50 As Leinster Make One Change For Semi-Final
#ChampionsCup 9th May 2022
News

Brace And Murphy To Referee Challenge Cup Semi-Finals

Andrew Brace and Frank Murphy will take charge of the European Challenge Cup semi-finals this weekend, while Karl Dickson will…
IRFU Referee Frank Murphy in action
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics